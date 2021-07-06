Kano Assembly Suspends Anti-Corruption Agency’s Chairman

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhyi Rimin-Gado, yesterday suspended from his position.

Rimin-Gado was asked to step aside for a month over his alleged opposition to the posting of an accountant to the agency from the Office of the Accountant-General of the state.

The suspension, according to the state Assembly, followed a letter of complaint sent to the Assembly over the matter by the Office of the Accountant-General of the state.

The Majority Leader of the Assembly, Labaran Madari, asked the Assembly to refer the issue to the Assembly Committee on Anti-corruption for investigation and action.

It appointed the committee Chairman on Public Complaint, Mr. Umar Musa Gama, to head the investigation, and submit a report within two weeks.

Members of the Committee are Mr. Lawan Shehu, chairman Assembly Committee on Judiciary; Chairman, Assembly Committee on Public Account, Mr Salisu Ibrahim Doguwa; Assembly Committee Chairman on Finance, Mr. Magaji Dahiru Zarewa; and Chairman Assembly Committee on Hajj, Mr. Sale Ahmad Marke.

The committee has deputy director, Legal as its secretary, and secretary of Public Account Committee as co-secretary.

Muhyi Rimin-Gado was recently heard on radio talk shows threatening to continue investigations into issues to do with corruption in the state.

