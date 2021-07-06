Heirs Insurance Companies to Host Brokers

Newly launched insurance companies, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance Limited (HLA) have announced plan to host over 300 brokers at the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers’ (NCRIB) monthly forum.

The event, which is scheduled to hold in Lagos today, will have the leadership of both companies meet with brokers from across the country to further solidify existing relationships and discuss ways to improve the industry.

According to the MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade, the gesture would enable the companies to achieve the goal of providing customers with insurance that is simple, quick, accessible, and reliable.

He stressed the importance of strengthening such relationships for the improvement and practice of insurance in the country to meet the needs of the 21st century customer.

On her part, the Acting MD/CEO, Heirs Insurance, Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche, described the opportunity as timely and with great potential.

According to her, brokers are key stakeholders and hosting the brokers’ forum provides both companies an opportunity to discuss matters pertinent to the advancement of the industry.

Launched in June, Heirs Insurance, the general insurer, with the mandate to protect people’s properties and specialist life insurance company, Heirs Life, with a vision to provide financial security and life insurance plans for people, leverage digital to provide simple, quick, reliable, and accessible insurance to individuals and businesses. ​

With a paid-up share capital of N10 billion and N8billion respectively, HIL and HLA commenced full operations with a workforce of astute and experienced professionals, and a robust financial capacity to underwrite all classes of general and life insurance businesses.

