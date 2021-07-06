Congresses: Nasarawa APC Opts for Consensus Arrangement

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday opted for consensus method to elect officials of the party at all levels in the forthcoming congresses of the party in the state.

The adoption of the consensus method of electing officials of the party was taken at a major stakeholders’ meeting of the party in the Government House in Lafia, the state capital, through a voice vote presided by the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

Accordingly, the governor noted that the state chapter of the party had severally set the pace in terms of peaceful conduct of the party’s affairs in the country; as such he said the forthcoming congresses must be peaceful and successful.

The governor pledged his commitment to ensure smooth congresses of the party in the state, hence he directed all his political appointees to go to their electoral wards and ensure a hitch-free congress.

He, therefore, detailed Senator Abdullahi Adamu to take charge of Nasarawa West senatorial district; Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for Nasarawa South, while himself (Sule) and Senator Godiya Akwashiki will take charge of Nasarawa North senatorial district.

Earlier in his welcome address, the state APC Chairman, Dr. John Mamman, said the purpose of the meeting was to brainstorm on the forthcoming congresses of the party.

