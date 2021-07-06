Anambra Primary: We Await Appeal Committee’s Report, Says APC

Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that its decision on the Anambra State governorship primary held recently would be guided by the report of the appeal committee set up to hear the grievances of the aspirants.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, stated this yesterday in Abuja after receiving the report of the state Appeal Committee chaired by the Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya.

He said: “I stand on behalf of the party chairman to thank you immensely for the rapid and expediency as well as the urgency that you have given to this assignment. Thank you very much. We are a progressive party, and the progressive parties are very straightforward. We’re also honest in our dealings.

“I want to assure you that the Caretaker Committee chairman will look critically with objectivity to this report. Even though I don’t know what is contained in this (report), at the end of the day, the party supremacy and the party direction will be guided by what you have done.”

Yahaya told journalists that as promised, the committee did justice to the assignment.

He said the committee heard the complaints of the aggrieved aspirants, went through the petitions, and wrote the report based on the materials that they got and made recommendations to the party.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

