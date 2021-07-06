All Set for Ibadan Judo Showdown

All is now set for the eagerly anticipated National Judo Championship. Over 200 judokas from the 36 states, Abuja, the military and para military will jostle for laurels at the championship which is scheduled to take place from July 13 to July 18 at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan.

According to the schedule of events of the championship released by the organisers, Nigeria Judo Federation, NJF, a seminar for coaches and referees will take place between July 13 and 15 while the action on the tatami mat holds between July 16 and July 18.

Interestingly, all judokas in the country are mandated by the NJF to participate in the championship.

The federation explaining why the championship was mandatory said it would provide the basis for beginning the process of creating a credible database of judokas in the country.

As at now, according to the federation, such a credible database is not available.

Aside the database, winners that emerge at the championship would stand a chance of earning a place in the national team which will participate in international engagements including the upcoming Commonwealth Games billed for Birmingham next year.

Sponsor of the championship, Dr. Musa Oshodi said it was time for Nigerian judo to regain its lost glory.

According to him “Once upon a time, Nigeria was among the big league of world judo but sadly the situation has changed.

“However, we are still blessed with the talents that can take the country back to the big league”.

He said lack of focused leadership was largely responsible for the decline in the fortunes of Nigerian judo.

“There’s been massive leadership deficit in Nigerian judo and because of that so many things went wrong.

And sponsors who are very important in sports development rejected the sport.

“With the right leadership in place, Nigerian judo will regain its bearing and it won’t be long return to its golden era”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

