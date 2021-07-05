Tumaka: BERNL Will Facilitate Maritime Businesses

Eromosele Abiodun

The Chairman of the Board of Blue Economy Resources Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Lami Tumaka has stated that the company is in business to provide be-spoke innovations tailored towards facilitating maritime business-friendly solutions to the challenges in the emerging blue economy sector of Nigeria.

Tumaka stated this during the inauguration of Blue Economy Resources Nigeria Coordinating Group by the former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside

The group, she said, is the culmination of the enormous collective effort of the board of directors of BERNL, “which began some months ago.”

She added: “It is a private company registered under the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. To this end, we are poised to be Nigeria’s leading blue economy business anchor with our focus on the efficiency of our maritime policies/laws, Blue Economy capacity building, strategic public-private partnerships in cargo affreightment, infrastructure development, marine environment management, inter-modal transportation, marine bio-technology, ocean energy and increased indigenous cabotage participation.”

Tumaka added that it is for the realisation of the company’s corporate objectives that the board considered and approved the constitution of a coordinating group with proven track records of achievement drawn from various fields across the maritime sector.

The group, she stated, was working with the board of directors as advisors and partners to among others, bring the Blue Economy Advocacy to the front burner of government, the Organised Private Sector and critical stakeholders.

She said, “Going forward, we shall as a group establish networking platforms to engage critical stakeholders including the Minister of Transportation, the Heads of maritime agencies, ship owning associations, barge/boat operators, oil and gas players, maritime workers, marine environment managers and community groups.

“The idea being to sensitise and enlighten them on our vision and mission for the industry and ultimately their support and buy-in.

“I am very proud of this group which consists of two former DGs/CEOs of NIMASA, one former Senator of the Federal Republic, four former Management staff of NIMASA, one Senior Advocate of Nigeria, one oil and gas player, one serving Nigerian Navy Commodore and two royal fathers. Quite a galaxy of stars if you ask me.”

Tumaka added, “I would like to seize this opportunity to express my profound appreciation to all the members of the Coordinating Group for accepting our nominations to serve. I am convinced that working together as one, we can and should make the desired positive impact on maritime business in Nigeria and beyond.

“Our company is a private sector initiative composed of credible technocrats with the mission of collaborating with government and relevant stakeholders to move Nigeria’s maritime sector forward using the emerging Blue Economy principles based on multi-sectoral and inclusive approach.”

In his speech, Dakuku said the inauguration of the group was a historic and significant moment Nigeria’s quest to optimise the benefits of the Blue Economy Sector.

He added that the emergence of the group was an acknowledgment that government alone cannot achieve its vision of a vibrant Blue Economy sector that addresses the issue of sustainable development without the private sector.

