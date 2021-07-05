Tecno Launches Phantom X

Tecno has launched its flagship smartphone, Phantom X. The smartphone, which was launched recently in Lagos, features an elegant design of 3D borderless screen and the industry’s first silk glass back cover.

Other features include a combination of the 50MP Ultra-Night camera and the industry’s leading 1/1.3 super large sensor, 48MP Ultra-Clear selfie camera with 105° Ultra-Wide angle. It also comes with the AI-assisted super night mode and 50mm Golden Portrait, provides a big leap in camera performance.

Powered by a 4700mAh, 256G+8G large memory and a newly-updated HiOS 7.6 system, Phantom X empowers and supports every experience of users’ life and work.

Phantom X empowers consumers to feel their extraordinary best throughout all their special moments in life.

Marketing Manager at Tecno, Stephen Ha said: “We are proud to introduce the all-new Phantom X. It is an extraordinary beginning that encompasses Tecno’s vision, encapsulating and reframed for a new audience of more demanding consumers.

“Phantom X isn’t just an innovative high-end smartphone; it empowers the modern extraordinary individual to reject the ordinary, always strive for success and have the ambition to achieve new heights. Holding this spirit, we aim to continually make breakthroughs in product and design innovations as we have delivered through Phantom X.”

The new Phantom X offers the industry’s first curved glass surface etched texture. It is equipped with a unique 3D borderless screen, embedded with a unique arc design for a comfortable grip to the hand. Unbounded by bezels, the 3D borderless screen features a large bending angle that makes text and images blend seamlessly around the edges of the device.

The mobile phone comes with two classical colours: Van Gogh’s Starry Night Blue and Monet’s Summer Garden. Van Gogh’s Starry Night brings a stellar display of the mysteriously nebulous sky.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

