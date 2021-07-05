Southern Govs Say Next President Must Come from South, Reject 3% Allocated to Host Communities in PIB

By Vanessa Obioha

For the first time, Southern Nigerian governors have demanded that the next president should come from the South.

Arising from the meeting of their Forum in Lagos, the governors reiterated their commitment to the unity of Nigeria on the pillars of equity, fairness, justice, progress, and peaceful coexistence between and amongst its people.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who addressed newsmen after the meeting said, “The Forum reiterates its commitment to the politics of equity, fairness and unanimously agrees that the presidency of Nigeria be rotated between Southern and Northern Nigeria and resolved that the next president of Nigeria should emerge from the Southern Region.”

The governors also reiterated their stance on open grazing, disclosing that September 1 had been set aside for the promulgation of the anti-open grazing law in all its member states.

They also resolved that funds deducted from the Federation Account for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund should be distributed among the states and Federal Government to combat security challenges.

The 15 governors present at the meeting held in Lagos State House, Alausa emphasised the need for State Police, stating that “if for any reason, security institutions need to undertake an operation in any state, the state Chief Security Officer must be duly informed. The forum frowns at selective criminal administration of Justice and resolved that arrests should be made within the ambit of the Law and fundamental human rights.”

While commending the National Assembly for the progress made in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), the governors said they wrre rejecting the “proposed three per cent and support the five per cent share of the oil revenue to the host community as recommended by the House of Representatives. The Forum also rejects the proposed 30% share of profit for the exploration of oil and gas in the basins,” as well as the ownership structure of the proposed Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

The governors opposed that the company be vested in the Federal Ministry of Finance but should be held in trust by Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) since all tiers of Government have stakes in that vehicle.

Regarding the upcoming elections, the governors also rejected the removal of the electronic transmission of the election result from the electoral act; “and also rejected the confirmation of exclusive jurisdiction in pre-election matters on the Federal High Court.”

The Forum said this needs to be done to consolidate democracy and strengthen the electoral process.

Of the 17 southern governors, only Cross River and Anambra State governors were absent. The governors also agreed that Lagos State will be its permanent secretariat.

