Southern Governors’ Meeting Under way in Lagos

By Vanessa Obioha

Governors of Southern Nigerian states are currently meeting in Lagos

The ongoing meeting which is a follow up to their last meeting in Asaba, Delta State, is holding at thr State Government Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is coordinating the meeting, addressed journalists briefly before the governors went into a closed-door session.

Akeredolu who welcomed the governors assured that the outcome will be made known in a communique at the end of the meeting.

“We welcome all our brother governors and we want to start our deliberations almost immediately. At the end of our meeting, our communique will be made known to you,” he said.

Fifteen governors were already seated as at the time the parley commenced.

The alarming security situation in the region and the growing call for restructuring of the country are expected to top the agenda of the meeting.

A source close to the meeting however told our correspondent that the governors were unlikely to discuss issues around acclaimed Yoruba seccesionist advocate, Sunday Igboho, as well as the incarcerated IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

“The issues of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho are not isssues of North/South divide. They might not discuss those issues because, they are themselves, subjudice. They are legal matters so it will be improper to subject such issues to emotional discourse.”

The governors in their last meeting announced the ban on open grazing in their various states and called for a restructuring of the country.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

