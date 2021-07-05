No Going Back on Power Shift to Kwara North, Says PDP Chieftain

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Chairman of Kwara North Stakeholders Consultative Forum (KNSCF), Mr. Abdullahi Alliyu Lade, has said that there would be no going back on the demand by Kwara North to produce the next governor of the state in 2023.

LADE disclosed yesterday that “the journey has started and we have begun consultations with politicians across all divides in the state so as to achieve the goal.”

He told journalists in Ilorin after holding a peace meeting with the leaders of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara Central Senatorial that “the people of Kwara North Senatorial have paid their dues to the people of other two senatorial and this is the time they should be allowed to lead the state.”

He insisted on equity, justice, fairness and noted that Kwara North is pleading for understanding from the two other senatorial districts to produce the next governor.

He said: “We don’t want to be left behind in power equation. It has to do with grabbing political power. By calculation Kwara Central got four years through late Mohammed Lawal and eight years from Dr. Bukola Saraki. So the central had twelve years and Kwara South had eight years through Mr. Abdulfatah Ahmed.

“The Yorubas says three stones do not throw away pot soup. We are three in numbers; they should allow us in Kwara North. They should think about equity, justice and fairness and allow Kwara North to produce the next governor irrespective of party affiliation.”

Earlier, the Chairman, Kwara Central Senatorial of PDP, Mr. Oba Ajara, told the forum to be watchful so that their demand would not be spoiled.

Ajara advised them that their agitation should pass through due process before it could be achieved.

He said that the three senatorial zones are brothers and assured that “we will not hesitate to support their agitation but they must be cautious of the fact that it will pass due process before it can be achieved.”

