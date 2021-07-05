FRSC Seeks EEDC’s Partnership

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said it will partner with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to enhance its operational capabilities within Enugu state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, Mr. Joseph Udoabba, said this when he paid a courtesy to the management of EEDC at its corporate headquarters in Enugu, recently.

Udoabba said the visit was essentially to, “further fortify and cement the already existing cordial relationship between the Command and EEDC.”

A statement quoted him to have added: “I hope we will continue on that cordial note.”

He also commended the efforts of the EEDC in ensuring effective electricity distribution in the state as well as the entire south-east states.

“FRSC is soliciting for support in the area of power supply to its Command headquarters, unit and licensing offices to enable the corps efficiently carry out its operations without disruption,” he appealed.

Responding, the acting Managing Director, EEDC, Mr. Paul Okeke, on behalf of the Management of EEDC, congratulated Udoabba on his recent appointment.

Okeke appreciated him for deeming it fit to identify the command’s key stakeholders and familiarise with them.

He assured the FRSC that the relationship between the two organisations would continue to be mutually beneficial.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

