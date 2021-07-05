FG Didn’t Award Our Oilfield to New Investors, Says BOCL

Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL), has faulted report that the federal government has awarded its oilfield, Atala Field (OML 46) to new investors.

In a press statement signed by Bello Akpoku, Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL) and its Joint venture partners, notably, Hardy Oil Nigeria Limited and Century Exploration Company Limited described the report as false.

The statement noted that the said publication was false and intended to mislead the public, emphasising, “the Management of Bayelsa Oil Company Limited (BOCL), on behalf of itself and the JV Partners of Atala Marginal Field in OML46, wishes to bring to the notice of the general public and the Ijaw nation in particular, that the information in the publication is patently false, misleading and laced with criminal intent by the sponsors of the publication.”

Setting the record straight, the statement pointed out that, “the referenced publication was based on a letter written by Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on the 28th of February, 2021, with reference number DPR/1160/A/Vol.11/144 to the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, seeking the Minister’s approval for DPR to assign the Atala Marginal Field (in OML46) to Halkin Exploration and Production Limited (Halkin).”

The statement added that this process had since been challenged and brought to a halt by the Bayelsa State Government through the Management of Bayelsa Oil Company Limited, which wrote protest letters, by itself and on behalf of its Joint Venture Partners, to DPR.

According to the statement, The Presidency, the Attorney General of the Federation, the President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and a host of others were copied the letter.

“The misleading publication stated that Halkin in 2019 received the approval of the Board of BOCL to farm-in 41 per cent of the field through a Farm-in Agreement and Field Management Service Agreement with BOCL. That claim is not true, and if there is any Board approval from BOCL or execution of a Field Services Agreement, we made bold to say that the same must have been forged and/or contrived with the intent to mislead DPR into awarding the field to Halkin, as no such agreement exists between BOCL and Halkin or at all.

“The general public should please note that Atala Marginal Field (OML 46) was not awarded to Halkin as falsely portrayed. The events of the last few weeks are all attempts to fraudulently mislead and deceive DPR, the Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum and our dear Mr. President into awarding the Atala Marginal Field to them on the basis of some fake and fictitious agreements being paraded by some former Management Staff of BOCL, who are currently the Management Staff of Halkin,” the statement explained.

