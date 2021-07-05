Breaking: Southern Govs Say South Must Produce Next President

Southern Governors rose from their meeting held at the Lagos House, Ikeja Monday and resolved that the next president of Nigeria must come from the southern part of the country.

They also insisted that all southern states must promulgate anti-open grazing law by September 1, 2021.

They rejected the 3 percent proposed by the Petroleum Industry Bill and approved by the National Assembly for host communities, and asked that it should be increased to at least 5 percent.

While reiterating their call for the creation of states, the governors said that when security agents come for any high profile operation in any state, the chief security officer must be informed.

More details later…

