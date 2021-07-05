Babangida Felicitates Ado Bayero on Coronation

Dipo Laleye in Minna

Former military President of Nigeria, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) has felicitated the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, as he ascended the throne of his forefathers as the 15th Kano monarch.

The ancient city of Kano had on Saturday stood still as the monarch formally received his staff of office.

In his congratulatory message, Babangida told the Kano emir that he joined the multitudes of his admirers and well-wishers to congratulate him on his ascension to the pinnacle of the coveted rich heritage of the Dabo Dynasty and his coronation as the 15th Emir of Kano from the Fulani Sullubawa clan.

“My family and I wish to felicitate with His Highness, the Government of Kano State and the good people of Kano Emirate, on this historic occasion,” the former Nigerian leader said.

Babangida noted that for over three decades, the new traditional ruler had garnered the requisite experience to be the Emir of Kano.

He said: “Your revered father, Alhaji (Dr.) Ado Bayero, first appointed you as the Dan Majen Kano in 1990 and was promoted to Dan Buran of Kano in the same year.

“In 1992 you were further promoted to Turakin Kano and to Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida in 2000. In 2014 you were promoted to Wamban Kano and in 2019 the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, appointed you the 1st Emir of Bichi. Little wonder, therefore, that after your brief reign as the Emir of Bichi, you ascended the much sought after and the renowned throne of your father as the 15th Emir of Kano on 9 March 2020.”

The former Nigerian leader said it was an acknowledged fact that the Kano emir had impeccable and unblemished records of service in the public and private sectors.

“You are, as well, an enthusiastic and very keen aviator. As the Emir of Kano, I am confident that with your pedigree you will in shaa Allah excel in the royal, traditional and religious duties. I pray to Allah SWT to grant you a very long peaceful reign. Amin,” Babangida prayed.

