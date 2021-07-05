AfDB Supports AGRF Launch

The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, Dr. Beth Dunford, and Director for Agricultural Finance and Rural Infrastructure Development Atsuko Toda, recently joined development leaders online to launch this year’s African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) Agribusiness Deal Room.

The AGRF’s agriculture matchmaking platform initiative links some 4,000 actors in the agriculture sector to investment and networking opportunities.

In her first public engagement since her appointment, Dunford gave keynote remarks at a virtual session that drew more than 200 participants.

Dunford said across Africa, there was a growing class of “agripreneurs” who are looking for investment, partnerships, technical knowhow and financing to scale up their business.

“The African Development Bank is excited to grow its partnership to this initiative. The Agribusiness Deal Room compliments our efforts to expand finance for agribusiness to enable small and medium enterprises to grow and attract new and innovative sources of sustainable capital,” she added.

Organised by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, the fourth edition of the Agribusiness Deal Room would be featured at the annual AGRF Summit that convenes stakeholders to facilitate partnerships and investments in African agriculture. The Agribusiness Deal Room specifically supports governments and companies with access to finance and partnership opportunities.

