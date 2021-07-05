Activist Alleges Arrest of Youths in Dunamis Church over ‘Buhari-Must-Go’ shirts

An activist, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that some Youths have been arrested for wearing ‘Buhari Must Go’ T-shirts to a Sunday Service at Dunamis Gospel Church Headquarters in Lugbe, Abuja.

The activists were said to have been handed over to the Department of State Services (DSS), according to the activist.

He said, “Security men at Dunamis Church have arrested activists wearing #BuhariMustGo T-shirts to their church service, church security later handed over to DSS officials who are currently torturing them. I thought Pastor, Dr. Paul Enenche was also preaching about justice! The five activists were driven away in a DSS Hilux van and two power bikes. Shame in the house of God.”

All attempts to speak with the church administrative body proved abortive as protocol officers said they were having meetings hence would not be able to talk about the issue at the moment.

