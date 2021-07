Yoruba Nation Group Releases Names of 21 Protesters Arrested by Lagos Police

The umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, has confirmed that 21 of its members, including one female, were arrested and detained at Panti Police Station, Yaba during the mega rally in Lagos on Saturday.

They include Mrs Abiodun Taiwo, Mr Adagunodo Babatunde, Mr Oluwafemi Adeleye, Mr Oloye Taiwo, Mr Saheed Kareem, Mr Adebayo Waheed, Mr Akinbode Sunday, Mr Lawal Akeem, Mr Samuel Ire, and Mr Ogundile Dare.

Others are: Mr Tajudeen Bakare, Mr Abiodun Adenuga, Mr Azeez Adetayo, Mr Rasheed Shittu, Mr Quadri Ishola, Mr Oluwasegun Arire, Mr Kunle Aremo, Mr Olamilekan Lolade, Mr Tunde Lawal, Mr Musbau Rasaq, and Mr Bamidele Akomolafe.

