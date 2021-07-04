Wimbledon 2021: Federer Beats Norrie to Reach Last 16

Eight-time champion Roger Federer needed all of his quality and resilience to dash British number two Cameron Norrie’s hopes of causing a big upset in the Wimbledon third round.

Federer, 39, has had little court time over the past 16 months but played well enough to win 6-4 6-4 5-7 6-4.

One of the form players in 2021, Norrie could not find a sustained high level against the 20-time major champion.

The Swiss goes on to face Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in the last 16.

Sonego, seeded 23rd, had never won a main-draw match at Wimbledon until this year, but reached the fourth round by beating unseeded Australian James Duckworth in straight sets.

Following exits for Andy Murray and Dan Evans on Friday, Norrie’s defeat means there will be no British players in the second week of the men’s singles.

The home nation’s last remaining hope in the singles is 18-year-old wildcard Emma Raducanu,who continued her dream run by beating Romania’s Sorana Cirstea.

While much of Federer’s legacy of greatness has been built at the All England Club, there was a suspicion among many that this year could be the one where time could catch up with him.

The Swiss turns 40 next month and has only played five tournaments over the past 16 months following two knee surgeries.

In his first-round match, Federer looked ponderous as Adrian Mannarino threatened a major upset.

Federer had trailed by two sets to one, but led in the fourth when the Frenchman was cruelly forced to quit after slipping and injuring his knee.

A routine win against Richard Gasquet in the second round was a major improvement and he built on that in the opening set against Norrie.

Federer rolled back the years with his imperious serving, easing through his holds to take the opener and then dominating the second set.

There was little drop-off from Federer in the third but Norrie is one of the most determined – and fittest – players on the ATP Tour.

Characteristically, the Briton refused to give in and pinched the third before Federer kept his nerve in the key moments of the fourth to seal victory.

Federer took his first match point when Norrie batted a first serve back into the net and his celebration showed what he had to do to earn the victory.

Knees bent and clenched fist driving towards the court, the usually reserved Swiss roared his relief at going through.

“I’m very pleased to get through, I’m super relieved. It was a tough battle,” said Federer, who reached the Wimbledon last 16 for a men’s record 18th time.

