US-based Nigerian Businessman Kenny Adebayo’s Leap of Faith

If the United States-based Nigerian businessman Kenny Adebayo, CEO of Global Ultra Logistics, LCC, had envisioned he would thrive well in the freight forwarding and logistics business, it could be taken for granted that it was a clear vision.

If he had probably consulted a cleric and advised to go into the business, he should thank his stars that he heeded the advice. Many years after he took that leap of faith, he is now reaping bountifully from his efforts.

Society Watch gathered that he started the business on a shoestring capital in a two-bedroom apartment in Newark, New Jersey, which also served as his residence. Some people in the US sneered at him at the time, while many told him to his face that he could not survive in the already saturated business environment.

He was turned down by some potential clients whom he had approached for patronage. But rather than give up on his beautiful dreams, he kept the faith during the storm. Mercifully, his commitment and hard work later earned him the trust of many around him.

“The beginning, especially the first five years, wasn’t that easy. It was very frustrating. But as a man driven by a hunger for success, I resolved to pursue my dream without looking back,” he said.

Exactly 10 years after establishing the business, he has now become a popular brand and one of the most sought-after in the industry. In him, many have come to realise that you don’t need millions of Naira to become a successful entrepreneur or an employer of labour; it is all about vision. He has now expanded the business, with many flourishing branches in the US and Nigeria.

