Queen Fairy Out With New Sound, ‘Money’

Sexy Nigerian singer, Queen Fairy (real name Mojisola Efe Ogungbesan) continues her hot run of form in 2021 with a brand-new pop number ‘Money’.

The new song is coming just a few months after dropping the very melodious ‘Pull Up’.

The Summer-ready tune, ‘Money’ arrives at a perfect time, giving every listener that required ginger to go all out and chase that paper to be able to live the luxury life.

“Give me money we go choke, wey go restrict my airflow,” is one of the many catchy lines off Queen Fairy’s ‘Money’, produced by the very talented KymO.

The dashing afrobeats singer, Queen Fairy makes a huge statement with a tune out of the music kitchen, creating an anthem that fits the baby girl lifestyle. ‘Money’ is available for streaming and download on all digital streaming platforms. Lyrics video is also available for streaming on Youtube.