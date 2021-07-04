PDP – WHERE’S MY MONEY?

When I watched this footage, I almost choked on the morsel of fufu I was eating. I had gone to Jevnik to eat my afang. Those ones, their food can kill you. The sheer size of the bowl, the sheer size of the soup with fish the size of Oshiomhole’s head and the meat even bigger than Obaseki’s head, you will just weak.

In fact, after eating na sleep straight. I will just see myself in Shomolu. That is how the video hit my phone, and I saw this Igbo man who contested the primaries of the PDP asking for his money back. He had paid N26 million, and according to him, they were about 16 people. These PDP people should list their party on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Even listed companies do not generate these kinds of revenues, I tell you.

But the ironic thing is that this is exactly the way to go if we are going to reduce corruption and avarice. So you don’t fund political parties through government sources but through independent and voluntary donations. So if you want to use the platform to actualise your ambitions, you buy the forms, pay the necessary fees, and mobilise your followers to contribute and donate through regulated means.

Not like we see here where the sitting governor is so powerful in the process cos of his control of the state purse, and he will just be using that to wield influence. That is why you will be hearing godfather and godson, and after the election, they will now be pulling each other’s balls and be showing us dirty scabies in their buttocks.

So, in a sense, PDP is trying to do the right thing because they are not in power. But I am sure because the process of choosing a candidate according to daddy was fraught with irregularities hence the man wanting his money back. Can’t we even just do the right thing end to end?

I am sure if the baba didn’t feel cheated or humiliated, he would be happy to work with the true victor. But as usual, mago-mago has entered, and breeze has blown open the fowl yansh. This our Nigeria at times, it will be hard to be optimistic about its chances. Please give the man back his money, that is if the money has not flown to Dubai already. He no dey hard.

