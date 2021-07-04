NNAMDI KANU – ‘ANONYMOUS NIPPLES’ FOR THE MAN

What is my own with all these hullabaloos? My own na to sell book. As I see this bro, be like say he go tey inside the gulag and with all that time in his hands and his reported love for ‘woman’, I feel I should gift him with this my new book. It has over 100 well taken and salacious pictures that he will love. Since he no go fit do the real thing again na, he can be looking the picture and be reading one page per day and start all over again and read the whole book over 1,000 times.

For me, this was just a sad waste. This man is brilliant, a genius. A man with no structures but a strong gift of the garb, a powerful mobilization capacity and a strong understanding of the fine art of manipulation and cohesion now decided to take all that talent to cause mayhem, violence and even attempt a dismemberment of a great nation like this. We have been regaled with so many stories of how he was rendered – for those of you wey no know these things na sophisticated way of saying captured.

The whole thing is looking like a James Bond movie complete with woman matter and designer wears with black hood to make the whole thing Nollywood worthy. My own is that never should we allow this kind of thing. Bad leadership, inept, shallow and nepotistic leadership breeds these kinds of things. This is a sad report on the kind of leadership that we have had in this country because it breeds fertile soil for the rise of this kind of madness. Never again, we should all scream, never again.

