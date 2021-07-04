Kanu: Fate of a Secessionist Agitator

Last week’s re-arrest of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, might have re-ordered his struggle for the Southeast agenda, writes Amby Uneze

Nigerians and the world woke up to the news of the re-arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, last Tuesday, with believability questions. Even when it was constantly shown on the television, many still felt it was their normal gimmick, because it had no current picture of Nnamdi Kalu.

However, as events leading to his re-arrest unfolded, it then dawned on those who had doubted earlier to believe the story. Even so, there were mixed feelings as some expressed dismay and sadness over the re-arrest of the person they refered to as an activist and fighter for his people, many othersapplauded the federal government’s efforts in apprehending the fugitive.

Whatever is the case, the re-arrest of the IPOB leader may portend many things not only for the Igbo nation but Nigeria as whole. This is so, because of what Nnamdi Kalu seems to represent to the Igbo race. He is largely seen as a true symbol of the Igbo struggle, even though that might not be completely true.

First Republic Minister of Aviation, and elderstatesman, Chief Amaechi Mbazulike said, “Nnamdi Kanu’s case should be handled with caution. His fundamental human rights should not be tempered with, because he has not been convicted for any offence by any reputable court anywhere in the world. He should have access to his lawyers and should not be manhandled for whatever reason”.

On reasons for jumping bail in 2017, when he was granted one by a Federal High Court in Abuja,presided over by Justice Binta Nyako, Kanu addressed the court on Tuesday, when he was brought before the court that his life was threatened by the Nigerian security and was on the verge of being killed before he escaped.

Kanu who was blindfolded and escorted into the courtroom by agents of Directorate of Security Services (DSS) in handcuffs and with his legs chained asked the presiding judge for permission to address the court and present his side of the story. He told the court that his house had been unlawfully invaded by Nigerian security personnel and that his life had been seriously threatened. He maintained that he and others would have been killed on the day of the invasion if it hadn’t been for his foresight in fleeing the country.

However, on the same Tuesday, before Kanu was brought to court, the Attorney General of the Federal and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) had announced in a press conference that Kanu had been intercepted by Nigerian security intelligence operatives. He went ahead to say the Nigerian government charged Kanu with terrorism, money laundering, treason, and other charges on October 14, 2015.

Notably, the Nigerian government kept Kanu in DSS detention for several months until he was given a bail condition, which was fulfilled. Justice Nyako revoked his bail conditions on March 28, 2019.

But his re-arrest has continued to attract reactions. A former media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri in a tweet said: “Nnamdi Kanu is not the problem. He is a symptom of the problem. The nepotism of President Buhari and his clique/cabal is the problem. Until you address that problem, you will arrest one Nnamdi Kanu, and 10 may arise in his place. Deal with the problem. Treat Nigerians equally”.

According to Omokri, Nigeria has fought the Boko Haram ideology for 13 years. Today, it is stronger than in 2009. If Buhari can’t defeat an ideology on his doorstep, is it Biafra he will defeat? Asking the president to learn from history, he said ideas are not defeated militarily, but only by justice.

Also reacting, a group known as Igbo National Council (INC) said it read with rude shock, the news of the arrest of Kanu the leader of IPOB, and its extradition to Nigeria.

INC President, Chilos Godsent, in a statement in Owerri, capital of Imo State said, “We wish to advise the Federal Government of Nigeria to tread with caution as the arrest and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is capable of heightening the tension in Nigeria in view of the fragile state of the Nigeria State. The arrest may trigger heavy protest in many parts of Nigeria if care is not taken in handling the issue.

“INC, therefore, advises the federal government to seek a more peaceful means to resolve the root causes of the agitations by the various component ethnic nationalities in Nigeria seeking proper structuring of the country and grant of rights to self-determination.”

On its part, the World Igbo Congress (WIC) has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to apply rules and international conventions that guarantee the rights and personal safety on dealings with Kalu, who is in her custody.

The group also observed that Kanu, a British citizen, was abducted in a country other than the United Kingdom to which he travelled on British passport, which consequently raises the specter of illegal abduction and international gangsterism that violates the spirit of the process of extradition.

In a statement by Prof. Anthony Ejiofor (Chairman) and Basil Onwukwe (Public Relations Officer), WIC on Wednesday, urged the Nigerian Government to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu was treated in accordance with the rules and international conventions that guaranteed that his rights and personal safety were protected.

While calling on the British government to stand up and defend the right of her citizen, the statement challenged the UK government to investigate the collusion of any other country or party in this saga.

“The government of the US, the UN and the international community should take note of the ongoing abuse of human rights in Nigeria including this matter of abduction of Nnamdi Kanu.

“The Igbo at home and abroad should see this as a continuation of the different strokes for different folks, which have characterised the approach of the current administration of the Federal Government of Nigeria in dealing with national issues. The world has taken notice of the disparity in the treatment of Boko Haram insurgents and the Fulani herdsmen, who have been designated as terrorists by known international agencies.

“These killers are routinely arrested, compensated, released and oftentimes absorbed into the Nigerian security services. On the other hand, the Igbo have been subjected to massive shoot-on-sight order, arrests and abduction. We would like to emphasise that no government in the world or any international security agency has designated IPOB as a terrorist organisation and Nnamdi Kanu is not on any terrorist watch list anywhere in the world”, the group noted.

The group, however, urged all Igbo worldwide to remain calm, and assured them that the rights of the Igbo must be protected and the Igbo could not be subjugated forever.

Another Diasporan organisation, comprising the Igbo–British Lawyers resident in the United Kingdom, has described as illegal the arrest and detention of Kanu by the Nigerian government.

The legal practitioners under the auspices of the Coalition of Igbo-British Lawyers condemned the Kenyan government for arresting the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, who is also a British citizen, and handing him over to the Nigerian government.

The group revealed this in a statement signed by Barrister Ebuka Okoroafor and made available to SaharaReporters on Wednesday. According to the lawyers, the Kenyan government has violated the human rights of Kanu, who possesses both Nigerian and British passports.

“Coalition of Igbo-British lawyers condemns the illegal detention and subsequent handing over of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the Nigerian government by the Kenyan Government.

“It is worthy of note to mention that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu entered Kenya with his British passport, and the Kenyan government is fully aware of his citizenship status but still went ahead to perpetrate their illegal act, which does not only breach the personal human rights of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu but also undermine the sovereignty of the British government,” the statement read in part.

In the same vein, Senator Shehu Sani has asked the federal government to treat Kanu with Justice and according to the rule of law. He noted that he is aware of the fact that the federal government has longawaited the arrest of the IPOB leader. He pleaded with the government to deal with him with Justice and not with sentiments or as a bigot.

Sani noticed that the Northerners were very happy over the arrest of the Igbo freedom fighter andasked the government to try him with Justice and according to the rule of law.

“The fundamental rights of Nnamdi Kanu should be respected in compliance with the relevant articles of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His trial should be guided by justice, fairness and the rule of law and not sentiments, prejudice, hate, ill feelings, vengeance or bigotry”, Senator Shehu pleaded.

Nnamdi Kanu’s family has also revealed where and how he was apprehended by the Nigerian Government. Kingsley Kanu, brother of the IPOB claimed that his brother was detained in Kenya.

“Kenyan officials detained my brother until security operatives transported him to Nigeria”, Kanu stated in a statement on Wednesday.

“My brother Nnamdi Kanu is calling for Biafra’ s right to self- determination. The right to self- determination is a cornerstone of the United Nations. My brother has now been subjected to the most egregious violations of international law, because Biafrans back Nnamdi Kanu’ s desire for Biafran self-determination.

“Kenya and Nigeria have kidnapped my brother and held him in captivity. They have broken the rule of law’s most fundamental precepts. One of the most serious crimes a state may commit is extraordinary rendition. Nigeria and Kenya must both be held accountable. Nnamdi Kanu, my brother, deserves justice.

“The British High Commission in Nigeria must demand that my brother be released immediately. They must ensure that he is protected and secure. Nnamdi Kanu must be restored to his wife and sons in the United Kingdom. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, must make it clear to Nigerian authorities that wrongful imprisonment of British citizens will not be tolerated, and that the UK government condemns Nigerians and Kenyans for undermining the rule of law. Raab, as Foreign Secretary, must be forthright. Those who use extraordinary rendition will face the consequences.

The British government must insist on Nnamdi Kanu’ s justice,” he stated.

Reacting, IPOB has openly warned the federal government that nothing should happen to their leader, Kanu. The group claimed that Kanu was kidnapped by unknown government officials.

Spokesman of IPOB, Emma Powerful in a statement said, “We the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, confirm his abduction by the Nigerian Government and her security operatives.

“This evil crime of kidnapping was masterminded by the Nigeria Government in collaboration with all those that view IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as stumbling block against their bid to hold Biafra in perpetual slavery. We, therefore, enjoin every IPOB member both at home and in the Diaspora and all Biafrans to remain calm because this is not the end of the road.

At the moment, British government has denied that Nnamdi Kanu, her citizen, was abducted in the UK and promised to approach the matter with interest.

