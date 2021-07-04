High-flying Oil Magnate Dumo Lulu-Briggs Reignites Governorship Ambition

Silently, as the political wind of the next governorship election in Rivers blows, one name on the lips of many is Dumo Owukori Lulu Briggs, a lawyer.

Hunky, dark, and handsome, Dumo is an achiever by all standards and one of the role models in the Niger Delta. A law graduate from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a master’s degree holder from the University of London, Dumo has turned around his late dad’s ailing oil company, Moni Pulo Ltd, hitherto under expatriate management back, into profitability and prominence.

Lulu Briggs, described as a rare breed, had nursed the ambition of becoming the number one citizen of his state in 2019 on the platform of the Accord Party. In the build-up to the last governorship election in the state, he had flooded the state with his posters. But his dream was cut short by the incumbent Nyesom Wike.

But if you think that the chairman of Platform Petroleum has entombed his dream of ruling the state, you are wrong. A source disclosed that he is prepared to give it another try. It was revealed that he had vowed to give it what it takes to achieve his dream come 2023 when the incumbent governor has served out his constitutional two terms.

The source added that Lulu Briggs, who eschews politics with bitterness, moves his political train around the state, receiving blessings of elders and those who matter in the scheme of things. A source divulged that his GRA, Port Harcourt office is fast coming alive and becoming a mecca. No day passes that political groups and associates do not visit seeking alliance and promising support for his candidacy.

Lulu Briggs, a Kalabari, runs a couple of profitable companies, and his investments range from oil and gas, marine, entertainment, and properties. He has proved his mettle as a technocrat. For a few years, he was the board chairman of the National Maritime Authority, Oron, and about to end his tenure as the chairman of the governing council of the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.

