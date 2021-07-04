Girl, 14, Killed as Lagos Mega Rally Turns Bloody

Segun James

The scheduled Lagos mega rally by Yoruba nation agitators turned bloody yesterday as a 14-year-old girl was killed, apparently, by stray bullet from the Nigeria Police.

The rally could not hold on a large scale as planned because of heavy police presence at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, a situation that led to a confrontation between the agitators and security agents.

The rally was planned by Yoruba activist, Mr. Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho. But barely 24 hours before it was due to commence, the police denied the planners a permit. The police claimed the timing of the rally was wrong, as the state was still in pains following the huge destruction suffered during the last #EndSARS protests.

The girl, a yoghurt seller simply identified as Jumoke, was said to be running following gunshots by the police to disperse the protesters, when she was hit by stray bullet from the back. It was gathered that the girl was not part of the protest and efforts to speak to a man, who said he was the father of the girl, failed, as he declined speaking to the press.

The State Police Command is yet to react to the development.

The Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, did not come to the rally due to the refusal of the police to grant the marchers a permit.

Despite the unfavourable disposition of the Nigeria Police to the agitation for Oduduwa Republic, protesters in Lagos and others from outside the state were able to gather at Ojota for the rally, dressed in traditional attires, with some decorated with charms. They voiced their position and declared they were tired of the Nigerian union.

The protesters, who initially appeared to be nowhere near the venue of the rally, Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, suddenly started gathering close to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, as he addressed newsmen on reasons the state government was opposed to the rally.

THISDAY checks revealed that policemen and soldiers were drafted to the venue of the rally since Friday night, and there was reinforcement Saturday morning. Over 25 trucks belonging to the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, and members of the Lagos State security outfit, Rapid Response Service (RRS) were seen stationed at the park and around it.

Policemen and soldiers stood at strategic positions, cuddling their guns as the service lane from Ketu to Ojota was cordoned off to prevent people coming close to the venue.

At Berger Bus Stop, policemen embarked on a stop and search exercise, even as operatives of the joint military patrol, Operation MESA, were drafted to patrol Berger, Ojota, Maryland, Ikeja and parts of Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, an exercise that created a heavy gridlock on the road.

Some of the protesters, who spoke with newsmen, complained about the high level of insecurity and injustice in the country, saying they are tired and ready to leave Nigeria for Oduduwa Republic.

One of the agitators, Mr. Taiwo Abiodun Obanla, who rolled on the ground in frustration as he spoke, said, “We are not going home, we want Yoruba Nation, we are no more Nigerians. We don’t want Nigeria, we are suffering, we don’t want to die.”

A leader of the rally, simply identified as Opeoluwa, who led a group of Osun worshippers to the march, was seen approaching some police officers at the venue with a letter to the Inspector-General, Baba Alkali, as he appealed to them to cooperate with the protesters and let them hold their peaceful rally. Opeoluwa said the protesters were men and women of peace.

He said, “I have a letter for the IG. We don’t have anything against the police, we don’t have anything against the army, we don’t have anything against the security agencies. We want you to protect us.

“We want to hold a peaceful rally. We are for peace; we are men and women of peace. Please, cooperate with us; we are not here to fight you.”

Police used water cannons and fired gunshots to try to disperse the protesters.

