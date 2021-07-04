For APC, It’s Saturation Bombing!

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be on an offensive membership drive – concerned more about the numbers than the quality of persons and the implications of sharing space with certain individuals – given its principles and philosophy.

Indeed, 2023 is a critical one for the politicians and the political parties as well. But the drive towards a mono-party state is subtly and disturbingly creeping in, eliciting genuine concerns especially, about how people were allegedly being “muscled” into the APC – either through blackmail or harassment.

In war, saturation bombing is critical term that leaves nothing to chance. It is the bombardment of a very large area in one stretch instead of aiming specific targets. It is an idea that ensures no survivor in the engagement of an enemy or a people so considered. Another name for it is carpet bombing – a sweeping decimation.

This, precisely, is what the APC is doing in engaging the opposition in the battle for 2023.

It is not leaving room for survival of the opposition much less the consequences of ending up with a one-party system. Politics, the APC seems to maintain, is a game of numbers, and in gathering its numbers, there’s no cherry-picking.

Much as this holds true to the tricks of the game of politics, it however, undermines the tenets of democracy, which recognises the place of the opposition as well as the people and accords them their right to choice. As it is, the APC is the party of the moment – enjoying all the attentions and increasing in numbers through ‘saturation bombing’ of the political space.

But does this not have its downsides too? It sure does, but that’s a question solely for time to respond to. APC can only enjoy the moments!

