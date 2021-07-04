Ex-Nigerian Law School Deputy DG Bob Osamor Glides into 61

Ask any lawyer who knows his onions about Bob Osamor, ex-deputy director-general of Nigerian Law School in Enugu, you will definitely receive a deluge of interesting testimonials about him.

Many would surely have good stories to tell about him because it is a fact that Osamor eats and drinks law; he knows the law like the back of his hands.

Society Watch gathered that until he relocated to the United Kingdom for more studies and research, he had held several other positions such as head of academics, Nigerian Law School, Abuja for five years, and head of coordinators. Although he is living in the UK and has dedicated his time to more research, his expertise in the Nigerian legal field is still useful. No wonder he is still being consulted by some of his colleagues.

On Friday, July 2, he turned 61. It was gathered that the event was low-key, particularly because he loathes loud celebrations. Rather than roll out the drums, he celebrated his birthday with his beautiful wife Chinelo Bob-Osamor, a brilliant lawyer, their children, and some select friends at his Birmingham residence. He also held a thanksgiving, praise, and worship session in accordance with his Anglican faith.

He is the author of many books, including ‘Fundamentals of Criminal Procedure Laws in Nigeria,’ ‘Criminal Procedure Laws and Litigation Practices’ and journals in law, including ‘Conditions for Patentability – Nigerian Law and Practice Journal,’ ‘The Unbridled Powers of Attorneys General: Threat to Democracy?’ ‘Journal of Private & Commercial Law – University of Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria’ as well as ‘Features and Salient Penal provisions of NAPTIP Act as amended – Journal of Private & Commercial Law – University of Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria.’

