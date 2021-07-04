CHIDINMA AND ATAGA – THE WAGES OF SIN

Mbok, where was I when the news first hit? I can remember, but I will not say abeg before I join the statistics. As I read the news, I turn and look who dey beside me: same profile, same area of residence, same colour and same characteristics. I stand up, I not tell am anything. I say please switch off your phone.

She say daddy why. I say just switch off your phone before she go read the story of how a 21-year-old stab a 50-year-old man to death. I cannot be a statistic. My epitaph must-read – here lies a patriotic and passionate Nigerian – not here lies the Duke strangled with condoms. I am a man of history. When she off the phone, I say I am coming. She say where are you going? I say I want to greet someone outside. That is how I land in Shomolu o. Enter my room, lock the door and start to fear.

My people, forget the hypocrites. Try and get a hotel room in Lekki on a Friday evening. You will see that the real pandemic is not COVID-19 but this thing. I tell you. The economic deprivations, insecurity of middle age and general fall in morality are fueling this cradle snatching. Drugs, immoral behaviour and erosion of our cultural ethos are the bane of society today. I will not comment more than this because a police investigation is ongoing. All I will say is that as a 50-year-old, afang-eating, porn-loving Nigerian middle-aged man, he go hard for a 21-year-old no matter the size of her hips to neutralise me.

I will use my last power, grab her throat with my left hand and raise her from the ground while screaming and use my right hand to pull the knife away from my scrotum and throw her outside of the window, making sure she lands on the Lekki bridge and Lagos state people will collect their toll gate fee before her body land inside the lagoon. I tell you.

But seriously, this is sad for society in general and sadder for the families on both sides involved. It’s time we all woke up and smelt the coffee. The level of decadence is crazy. Really crazy. Kai.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

