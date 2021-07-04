BABATUNDE RAJI FASHOLA – HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SIR

Shebi, you will not invite us to party now o. It is not to be wearing a bowtie and be working around looking for cameras or whatever by the toll gate. You have clocked another year now, and we are not hearing any sound of merriment. I’m not surprised, it’s your style, but the thing is that despite this, you remain one of my favourite leaders.

Even though you cannot play football cos the last time I watched you play when you were still Governor, you were playing like those people in Shomolu we used to call ‘Otun.’ Anyways, happy birthday, my lord. I retain my tremendous respect for you and for what you stand for.

You will remain the kind of leader that I wish for this country. Forthright and visionary. What are your plans post-Buhari? Let us know on time, so we know how to position. I seriously think you should play a role post-2023: my thoughts and the thoughts of a lot of like minds. Keep us posted, my lord.

