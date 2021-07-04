ATIKU ABUBAKAR – WHAT A BETRAYAL!

I have read the news that my lord and sometimes master has found his way back to the warm and loving arms of his first wife, Titi. Well, according to the report, they say after taking his Moroccan wife, his erstwhile favourite, the cerebral Jennifer vexed and left the coop. So daddy reeling from that affront is said to have gone back to the first love.

The one that follow him hawk bread and pure water before the money start to come. Well, this is a very poor advice Mr. Atiku is giving we the young polygamist. How can you now want to turn back to the first? Is there not a reason why we went for the second, third and fourth? Has the reason suddenly disappeared? Now, what can the first do during those cold viagra-driven nights, na to dey watch Zee world?

My lord, whoever gave you this advice should be sacked. If you had come to me for advice after Jennifers’ departure, I would have asked you small question – shebi you dey enter plane well? If the plane suddenly runs into turbulence, does the plane slow down or turn back? NO. The plane will go full speed ahead. Mbok, marry many more wives. The money is there. You have the capacity, and when the capacity fails, take viagra but not overdose oh.

I did not send you that one. You have a Moroccan wife, an Igbo wife. Come to Shomolu. I give you six from each street. No retreat, no surrender is the mantra in this game. You don’t know what you will see when you go back o. They can just flog you with atori o. our Nigerian women are very beautiful, but they never forgive, I should know. The Duchess has sent me to the couch in the upstairs room with no interaction as punishment for the last four years.

But na her business because I still dey do my business on WhatsApp. That is why I dey look this Lai Mohammed and his Twitter ban. He should not just try it with Whatsapp. That one, he will see a naked Duke protest in front of his office. So my elder in the game looks like we may have to suspend you for anti-party activities.

My father-in-law, the great David Olude and one of the legends of our time in this business, had said, “Joe you are a mad man.” I say yes, sir, I know. He say, dem no dey take woman play. In search of the ultimate pleasure and peace of mind while you are at it, remove all emotions because you cannot be emotional in a polygamous setting. They will turn you to roast beef. Secondly, never let your right hand know what your left hand is doing. Be like say Chief Atiku na the advice I will give you today, free of charge. Thank you, my lord. Lol.

