Unilag Produces 281 First Class Graduates, Honours Indimi, Adebutu, Others

Funmi Ogundare

The University of Lagos is set to graduate a total of 7,754 students with 281 bagging First Class honours and 31 distinctions in the various faculties of the institution.

Mr. Ibrahim Adedeji Alimi of the department of Mechanical Engineering, faculty of Engineering, emerged the best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.98, the best in the field of science. He is followed closely by Miss Victoria Opeyemi Popoola of the department of Economics, faculty of Social Sciences with a CGPA of 4.90. Mr. Rasheed Olatunji of the department of Marine Science, Faculty of Science, had the overall best doctoral thesis, while Mr. Peter Ekundayo from the department of Economics, faculty of Social Sciences will be awarded the best doctoral thesis in Humanities.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, made this known while briefing journalists yesterday to announce the 2018/2019 convocation ceremonies scheduled to commence with a lecture titled: ‘National Development and Knowledge Economy in the Digital Age: Leapfrogging SMEs into the 21st Century’, to be delivered by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on July 5, 2021, at the J.F Ade-Ajayi auditorium of the university.

The institution will also confer on five eminent personalities the awards of Emeritus Professorship and Honourary Doctorates. They are former Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe (posthumous); Lead Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist, First Consultant Hospital, Dr. Stella Ameyo-Adedevoh (posthumous); founder and Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Limited, Dr. Mohammed Indimi; Chairman of Premier Lotto Limited, Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, and Chief Executive Officer of Insight Communication Limited, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo.

A breakdown of the statistics of the graduating students showed that a total of 15,753 students are graduating, comprising 7, 754 (49.2 percent) who will be awarded first degrees, and 7, 999(50.8 percent) postgraduate degrees, and 160 diplomas in Social Works and Human Kinetics.

The VC used the opportunity to confirm that the alleged killer of Super TV boss, Mr. Usifo Ataga, Miss Chidinma Ojukwu, is indeed a part-time student of Mass Communication in the university with matriculation number 170912015.

He said: “We cannot deny the fact that Chidinma is a student of the University of Lagos, but it is a national issue, and has become a state matter, so we cannot discuss it further than the information we have given out.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

