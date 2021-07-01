UEFA Euro 2020 Q’finals Live on DStv, GOtv

Quarter final matches of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 Championships are going to be broadcast live to viewers on DStv and GOtv through SuperSport on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 July.

The titanic battles will get underway early on Friday evening with Switzerland taking on Spain in Saint Petersburg.

Spain have become the rising force of the tournament after scoring 10 goals in their last two matches, while the Swiss are fresh from their upset win (via penalties) over world champions France in the Round of 16 and have started to dream of glory.

This clash will air live at 5pm on SS Euro2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32).

The second match on Friday night is an all-heavyweight clash between Belgium and Italy in Munich at 8pm.

The Red Devils are looking to justify their world number one ranking, but will likely have to cope without key men Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne, while the Azzurri will again be reliant on their strength in depth.

This will be live on SS Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31)and SS Euro2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32).

Saturday’s early game is the meeting of the two surprise packages of the tournament, with Czech Republic facing Denmark in Baku at 5pm.

The Czechs are flying high after their stunning upset win over the Netherlands, but the Danes are continuing to ride the emotional wave driving them forward in the wake of Christian Eriksen’s collapse early in the tournament.

Catch this match live on SS Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31)and SS Euro2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32).

The Quarterfinals wrap up on Saturday night with the meeting of Ukraine and England in Rome at 8pm.

The Three Lions are in ecstasy after a historic 2-0 win over Germany in the Round of 16, but Ukraine’s last-gasp, extra time win over Sweden shows that they are dangerous opponents.

This will air live on SS Euro2020 (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32).

NPFL

(Match-day 30)

Lobi Stars 3-0 Heartland

Rivers Utd 3-1 Plateau Utd

IfeanyiUbah 3-0 Adamawa

MFM FC 2-1 Kano Pillars

Enyimba 1-1 Warri Wolves

Rangers 2-1 Abia Warriors

Jigawa GS 0-1 Katsina Utd

Sunshine 1-0 Wikki Tourists

TODAY

Dakkada v Kwara Utd

Akwa Utd v Nasarawa

