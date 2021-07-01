Tunji Bello at 60: A Tribute

By Ogbeni Goke Odeyinka

I have always wondered why some people think I am the closest person to Tunji Bello. But I know I am not. I came to know Tunji when I joined National Concord Newspapers as a reporter in the 80s, and he was on the Features desk. Since he normally passed by the Newsroom before getting to his office, he would breeze into the Newsroom on few occasions. There was nothing special about that except for the exchange of pleasantries whenever we met along the corridor or elsewhere.

Our “friendship” however started when he was appointed Politics Editor. His office was directly opposite the Newsroom, and I visited there regularly for information on happenings in the political arena. Apart from “politricks” (as our Publisher, MKO, would call it), we talked sports (football mostly) and music, especially Abami Eda’s (Fela’s) afrobeat.

After close of work, we would ride in his jalopy (Volkswagen beetle) to a joint along Morocco Road, Mushin, Lagos for drinks. From there we would head for Lawanson, Surulere where he normally dropped me off to find my way home at Ijesha, and it could be as late as 11pm, while he headed for his Ilasa abode.

When the IBB regime proscribed National Concord at the peak of the June 12 debacle in 1993, I was privileged to be among the few reporters chosen to work on a “new” publication (Lagos News, a publication originally owned by the late Lateef Kayode Jakande, former Governor of Lagos State). Tunji was the Editor and I cannot say why he chose me as a reporter, but I did not disappoint him with my exclusive stories every Monday.

Later, after being appointed the Editor of Sunday Concord in 1995, he wanted me to join him but my Editor, Nsikak Essien, would not let go.

An incident happened while I served as Chairman of the Concord Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). I was to be transferred to Uyo, Cross River State, to take me away from “the scene” of action in order to destabilise the Union. It was believed then by some management staff that I was becoming uncontrollable and running a “parallel management”, and the only way to “clip my wings” instead of sacking me was to transfer me to an outstation along with the Secretary. It was Tunji whom I learnt years later, that counselled that it would amount to a witch-hunt to transfer the Chairman and Secretary at the same time and also, it was against the labor law.

But, in an effort to cripple the Union, the Secretary was eventually taken to Minna, and that was how Jide Oritunsin got transferred and found a new home in the Niger State capital.

When the opportunity came, I left Concord for greener pastures and, in the process, lost touch with Tunji and didn’t reconnect until we met at THISDAY Newspapers premises sometime in 2001. I went there to see another good friend, the Great Grand Commander, Kayode Komolafe (KK). I was chatting with KK when Tunji strolled in and he was surprised to see me after some years of separation.

Nothing special transpired between us thereafter until he became Commissioner for the Environment, Lagos State, in 2003. In a particular year when the list of Editors were being compiled for “Xmas Welfare”, he added my name to the list. This met stiff resistance from some quarters, but he stood his ground and I benefited from it.

In 2006, my apartment was burgled, and I didn’t know who informed Tunji. He sent for me and gave me some money. Apart from me, I know of some other persons he had touched with his milk of human kindness, especially ex- Concordians. He bought working tools for some and got employments/admissions for many. He paid school fees, settled hospital bills, and in some cases, assisted some financially when they had important occasions/events. He is a cheerful and silent giver/donor.

Sometime ago, a journalist with the NTA approached me, and narrated what she was going through and the need to seek Tunji’s assistance came up. The contact was established and she had cause to smile at the end of the day.

Beyond that, I can also attest that Tunji has used his position to assist people whom he never met except through text/Whatsup messages. There was a time a community leader in Soluyi (Gbagbada, Lagos) complained to me over some environmental challenges in the area and I suggested he should reach out to him. At first, he hesitated for, according to him, “how can a whole Commissioner respond to a text message from an unknown man”. I convinced him and he “tried” his luck. The following day, he not only got a reply, but officials of the Ministry went there for a tour/ survey. My friend wrote a letter of appreciation and caused it to be published in Vanguard Newspaper. That’s just one of the many I am aware of.

In 2015, the first edition of Concord Family Reunion was held, and Tunji assisted the Organizing Committee to the best of his ability. The second edition would not have held if not for his support and others. It’s not a matter of being patronizing to him, other members of the committee are alive and can as well debunk my statements if untrue. I remember also how he assisted his first PA to study for his Master’s degree in law in England. I know because the man involved happens to be my in-law. The way he goes about assisting people generously reminds of the legendary MKO Abiola, who gave freely to all and sundry and did not know how to say no to anyone in need. I am sure Tunji is just hearing about this particular story from a third party from the pages of this book like any other person. As a good Methodist, I have my methods just as my friend has his silent way of making people around him happy. I am sure he would not relent in doing good to those in need, even after he must have left office.

Here is wishing him many more years ahead in undiminished glory, good health and prosperity.

*Ogbeni Odeyinka, an expert in ICT journalism and a known personal friend of MKO Abiola, was chairman of Concord chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ). (Excerpts from a new 308-page book entitled “In Pursuit of the Public Purpose – Essays in honour of Tunji Bello at 60”)

