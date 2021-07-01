Three Killed, Others Injured in Niger Communal Clash

By Laleye Dipo

Three people have been confirmed dead with several others seriously injured in a communal clash that broke out between the people of Boku and their Doko neighbours in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State yesterday.

Several houses were razed by fire during the crisis in which dangerous weapons, including Dane guns, machetes and knives were freely used.

Eyewitnesses told THISDAY that the clash started at about 5.30a.m when some farmers from Doko town going to the farm were reportedly attacked by the people from Boku community.

In what was described as a reprisal, the Doko people reportedly mobilised and attacked the Boku villagers leading to the losses of lives already recorded.

Those injured are said to be receiving treatment at both the Kutigi and Bida General Hospitals while some of the displaced persons are residing with their relations in neighbouring communities, it was gathered.

The crisis, which is over a disputed farmland, has spanned over 50 years with efforts made to resolve it by the previous monarchs and the present Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, as well as the state government, which has all proved abortive.

Recently, the communities were directed to go to court to resolve the dispute in order to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, promised to find out the true situation of things, but did not get back to THISDAY until the time of going to press.

