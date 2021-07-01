RevolutionPlus Celebrates 7th Anniversary

RevolutionPlus Property, a real estate development company has celebrated its seventh year anniversary. It also rewarded some of its loyal staff with long service award.

RevolutionPlus Property whose vision is to be the number one real estate company in sub-Saharan Africa as well as the world started operations in 2014 and has six branches in Nigeria, covering Lekki, Ikeja Abeokuta, Ibadan, Abuja and Port Harcourt with an international office in Dallas, Texas, USA.

The seventh anniversary celebration saw the official launch of its conglomerate since RevolutionPlus Property had evolved to become a holding company.

The company also recognised the contributions of its realtors and staff with awards such as the ‘Top Selling Realtors, Top selling staff and Long Service Awards.’ Winners went home with awards and gifts items.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director at RevolutionPlus, Mr. Bamidele Onalaja said: “I am the happiest man in the world to be surrounded by friends, family, customers and partners. None of these would have been possible without their support.

“With the launch of our new Group, we intend to create an ecosystem where we will cater to your everyday needs at one point or the other since we now deal in feeding, clothing, shelter in fact all essentials according to Maslow’s hierarchy of need.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

