PIB: NNPC GMD Arrives Senate, Meets Omoworare

By Deji Elumoye

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has arrived the National Assembly premises ahead of his meeting with Senators over the report of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

He arrived the Senate Wing of the National Assembly at about 9.35am and headed straight to the basement office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare.

Omoworare is expected to lead Kyari and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, to the Red Chamber by 10am for a technical closed-door session with the Senators.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, had hinted Wednesday that both Sylva and Kyari, will on Thursday hold a one-hour meeting with the Senators during which the duo will explain the technical provisions of the PIB ahead of the debate of the bill.

