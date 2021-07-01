Osun Police Arrest Leader of Masquerade Group in Osun

Yinka Kolawole

The Nigeria Police in Osun State has detained the leader of masquerade worshippers, Chief Kayode Esuleke, who allegedly attacked Muslims at their worship centre in Osogbo last Sunday.

Esuleke, who is also a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, allegedly led the masquerade worshippers that attacked an Islamic group, Kamorudeen Society of Nigeria, in Osogbo, the state capital.

In the process of the attack, one person, Moshood Salawudeen, was shot dead, while about 13 persons, including children, sustained gunshot injuries.

The group had last Sunday organised a special programme for Nigeria on the crisis facing it.

THISDAY gathered that Esuleke was invited by the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IGP-IRT) to their station in Oke-Fia last Tuesday and was detained.

Confirming the arrest on the phone, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, said he withdrew the case from the former IPO who was initially handling the case due to the request from the Islamic group.

“I transferred the case to IGP-IRT because one of the parties, the Islamic group, said they didn’t want the person handling the case,” he said.

The CP had on a live radio programme last Tuesday in Osogbo assured the people of a thorough investigation of the matter.

He assured the members of the public to stay calm and trust police investigation.

