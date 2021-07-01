Osinbajo, Tinubu, Fashola, Others Extol Bello in New Book

By Segun James

A journalist-turned-public servant, Mr. Tunji Bello, has been portrayed as a man of prodigious competence, stellar diligence, exemplary character and a staunch defender of family values in a new book of essays featuring prominent Nigerians, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, and Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN).

The book is to honour Bello, currently the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, who turns 60 today.

In 2003, Bello transited from journalism as Chairman of THISDAY Editorial Board to become Commissioner of Environment in the Tinubu administration.

The 308-page book, entitled “In Pursuit of the Public Purpose,” co-edited by THISDAY Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Kayode Komolafe, and presidential aide, Mr. Louis Odion, also parades contributions by media celebrities as well as childhood friends, former classmates and associates of the celebrant.

Contributors from the media include Mr. Segun Babatope, Mr. Dele Momodu, Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi, Mr. Victor Ifijeh, Mr. Eniola Bello (Eni B), Mr. Femi Adesina, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, Mr. Azu Ishiekwene, Mr. Sam Omatseye, Mr. Segun Adeniyi, Mr. Kayode Komolafe, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, Mr. Fred Ohwahwa, Mr. Segun Ayobolu, Mr. Simon Kolawole, Mr. Owei Lakemfa, Mr. Richard Akinola, Mr. Louis Odion, Mr. Ose Oyamendan, Mr. Jonas Agwu, Mr. Yomi Idowu, Mr. Warees Solanke, Hon. Sani Zorro and Mr. Goke Odeyinka.

In the foreword to the book, Osinbajo described Bello as a “dogged, knowledgeable and effective journalist with strong convictions and the courage to back them up.”

He said: “I must, however, be partial to Tunji’s role in government, where, in my view, it all comes together. Looking back to 1999, when Nigeria returned to democracy and Bola Tinubu was elected governor of Lagos State, many would recall the great governance challenges he was confronted with. For the administrator of this booming megacity, perhaps the toughest test of them all was in the environment. With the highest population and the smallest landmass of any state in Nigeria, Lagos was literally churning out mountains of refuge on an hourly basis.”

He added: “As we experimented on methods and struggled through these challenges during our first four years (I was Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice at the time), it became clear that the Environment Ministry was one that needed a miracle worker to man successfully. It was against this background that the governor came up with the idea of putting Tunji Bello on this difficult job at commencement of his second term of office.”

In his own contribution, Tinubu hailed Bello as a paragon of selfless service and unshakable loyalty. “In difficult times, the character of a person is most revealed. I have seen Tunji in action in such moments. He remained steadfast and intact. A man of principle, Tunji never backed away from the fight worth fighting.

“A man of integrity to the core, he never took the easy way when that was not the right way. A man of excellence, he never did a partial job or made excuses. He got the work done better than I thought possible. As governor, I knew after giving Tunji an assignment, that I no longer had to be concerned about it.

“His excellence and work ethic allowed me to pile assignment after assignment on him, knowing that he would do more that come through. He would flourish and his work would stand as an example to others. What motivates Tunji is that he has the soul force of a humanitarian. Despite all he is and has done, he is among the most good-natured and kind-spirited of us all. Without hesitation, Tunji is quick to extend a helping hand, providing guidance and instruction to the young workers around him on the one hand, while going beyond the call of duty to help the aged and weak among us on the other,” he stated.

Fashola, under whom Bello served as commissioner between 2011 and 2015, hailed him as “the environmentalist, the go-getter” who “deserves every credit he gets for his contribution to the Greening Programme.”

He said: “As Chief of Staff to Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I got the opportunity to interact very closely with Tunji Bello as an active “kitchen cabinet” member whose infectious spirit contributed immensely to resolving several challenges at the period.

“It is impossible to render this kind of tribute without reference to the efforts made to improve the green cover of Lagos and, by extension, the air quality and quality of life of the people of Lagos and Tunji’s role in that process.”

Meanwhile, Tinubu has congratulated Bello as he clocks 60 today.

He described Bello as a technocrat, administrator and visionary who has contributed to the growth of Lagos State and Nigeria.

In a statement by his Media Office signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, the APC leader said: “Bello deserves nothing but accolades on this day. As a brave and forthright activist, he ceaselessly fought for the democracy we now have today. Bello’s extensive experience and vast knowledge proved particularly vital in the struggle to end military dictatorship.

“Bello’s contributions to democracy did not stop there. They merely entered another phase. Due to his belief in public service, Bello has become the most accomplished and durable civil servant in Lagos State of his generation”.

He described Bello as an illustrious son of Lagos, who has been an indispensable factor in the socio-economic progress of the state since the return to democratic governance in 1999.

He stated that Bello contributed immensely to the 24-year development plan designed by his administration to accelerate growth, thereby changing the destiny of the state and its people.

Tinubu added that Bello’s contributions to urban renewal as commissioner for the environment are also of enduring importance.

