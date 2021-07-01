‘Modern Advertising Requires New Thinking for Effective Marketing Solution’

Raheem Akingbolu

The Vice Chairman of the Troyka Holdings Limited, Mr. Jimi Awosika, has advised advertising practitioners in the country to always put their intellect to task in order to bring about effective marketing solution.

Awosika gave this advice while speaking as a guest speaker at the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) graduation ceremony for the Professional Diploma in Advertising and Induction Ceremony for the newly registered practitioners in Lagos.

Speaking on how to be outstandingly successful in marketing communications, as a profession in today’s technology disrupted world, Awosika posited: “Periodic admission of professional practitioners is the mechanism on which the sustainability or decline of institutions hinge, much like birth to families keep the human race going.”

He added: “If we accept that there are always forces that constantly reshape every aspect of life, as civilization inexorably journeys through time, one key observation is that the first consequence of epochal change is that meanings and understanding get altered and erstwhile relevance begins to wane.

“This condition bears considerable implications for the business success of organisations in any practice because when space is constrained, expansion of revenues and profits become difficult.

“The first demand at such times is that man puts his intellect to task, provoking it to facilitate solutions by generating ideas that open up new thinking and introduce new frontiers in place of where stagnation or decline has taken root.

“New frontiers are essentially thoughts and perspectives that birth radical new meanings resulting in new value both real and perceived.”

He said further: “This is what innovation is about; presenting new opportunities. First old ways are corrected and after that, new territories are created on the altered course that present infinite opportunities. It is as a result of this that one of the grandmasters of this profession, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo, said that leadership is all about innovation.”

Driving home his point, Awosika further stated that innovation births leadership and that there cannot be leadership without innovation.

In his special remarks at the event held recently, APCON Registrar, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, while addressing the graduands encouraged them to work assiduously to improve themselves and support the efforts of the approved governing council consciously, and in full knowledge that as a stakeholder, their contributions and support are valuable to the growth of the profession.”

“I heartily congratulate the graduates and candidates for induction, as well as the associate registered practitioners who will be upgraded to full membership having satisfactorily fulfilled the requirements in accordance with the provisions of the Advertising Practitioners (Registration Etc.) Act, CAP A7, Laws of Federation of Nigerian 2004.”

He said: “It is also important to note that APCON recognises the importance of continuous training and constant engagement with young professionals in our industry. We encourage you to consider our training programmes a priority for your personal development and to participate in them regularly.”

While conducting the induction, Fadolapo extended his apologies to the old graduands whose graduation ceremonies could not hold in the last 8 years.

He said: “The Council sincerely regrets the delay in holding the graduation ceremony earlier for some of the graduates here today. The transitory absence of a Governing Council led to those circumstances which elicited the intervention of the Honorable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to ensure your successful passage into our noble profession. That is why we are putting together all the graduands of the time past, to the most recent people that have graduated from our programme.”

