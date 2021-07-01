Irabor Rallies Stakeholders to Curb Transnational Terrorism

Kingsley Nwezeh

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, yesterday called for concerted efforts of stakeholders in combating transnational terrorism in the West African sub-region.

Irabor, while granting audience to the Inspector-General of the Senegalese Armed Forces (SAF), Gen. El hadji Daouda Niang, at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said the transnational nature of global insurgency and terrorism required collective efforts by armed forces to restrain the movement of criminals operating within the Sahel region and the Lake Chad Basin.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Defence Information, Air Commodore Wap Maigida, quoted the CDS as saying that the collaboration would restore peace in the West African sub-region.

He commended the SAF for playing a pivotal role in curtailing the trans-Sahelian movements of criminals in Mali.

According to him, Nigeria and Senegal could strengthen the diplomatic and defence collaboration between them by leveraging on their armed forces operational and training experiences for greater effectiveness and efficiency.

Niang said his visit was to access the operational engagement of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

He expressed the commitment of the SAF to work closely with the Nigerian military in order to confront the insecurity challenges bedevilling the two countries.

Niang while showering encomium on the AFN for its past exploits in global and regional peace support operations, said the collaboration between both armed forces would strengthen their fight against insurgency, terrorism and other forms of insecurity facing the two nations.

The visiting Senegalese defence chief, who was on a working tour of military establishments and institutions in Nigeria, had earlier paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) and the service chiefs.

