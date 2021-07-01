Igboho’s House Attacked in Ibadan

By Kemi Olaitan

The Soka, Ibadan residence of Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Igboho (aka Sunday Igboho), was in the early hours of Thursday attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

THISDAY learnt that the attack occured around 1.00am with two people allegedly killed.

The media page of Igboho’s spokesperson, Mr. Olayomi Koiki, in a live feed, alleged some men adorning military uniform carried out the attack.

It was observed Igboho’s vehicles, including his G-wagon, Prado Jeep, some valuable properties including furniture, and windows were destroyed.

Bullet holes were also found in cars parked in the premises while blood stains were seen at the premises.

It was also alleged that some persons in the house, including a close ally of Igboho identified as ‘Lady K’, were whisked away.

It was learnt Igboho was not at home during the attack while some alleged he ‘mysteriously’ disappeared.

One of his close aides who spoke with THISDAY, said the Yoruba activist was safe and that two of his men were killed, adding that a statement will be issued on the incident.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso, said he had heard about the invasion and would find out what really happened.

Watch video

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

