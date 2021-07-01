Ibom Icon Hotel Organises Capacity Building Programme

ICON Hotels and Resorts Nigeria said it has commenced an intensive one-year human capital development program.

The programme taking place at Uyo, aims at converting semi-skilled individuals to skillful personnel that can take up opportunities in hospitality and operate at managerial levels anywhere in the world.

A statement explained that the training known as ICON Management Training Programme commenced last month with seven pioneer trainees, and had the presence of the Chairman Board of Directors of the Hotel Mr. Udeme Ufot.

Also present at the inauguration were other directors of Ibom Resort and Hotels Limited: Mr. Orman Esin; Imo-Abasi Jacob; Bassey Ekanem, representing the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Akwa Ibom State; as well as Mrs. Utomobong Inyang, Ag. Company Secretary Ibom Resort and Hotels Limited.

Others were the CEO ICON Hotel Group Africa, Mr. Fred Maina; the CEO ICON Hotels & Resorts Nigeria, Mr. Adetope Kayode; the General Manager Ibom ICON Hotel & Golf Resort, Mr. Charles Masilia, the Head of Operations of the Hotel, Mr. Gilbert Thinji, the Head, Human Resources, Mr. Akan Bassey and the Training Manager of the Hotel, Mr. Awak George.

Speaking at the inauguration on behalf of the Board of Directors, Esin, commended the management for initiating the program aimed at developing indigenous talents and preparing them to take up opportunities across the globe. He charged the trainees to take the opportunity seriously and put in their absolute best in learning and be diligent in their work in order to graduate to become leaders in the hospitality industry.

The management training program, whose objective was to ensure continuous supply of talented future leaders for sustainable growth in the hospitality sector, has its trainees drawn from the Hotel’s host communities, ICON employees and fresh graduates with leadership qualities, good communication skills, caring attitude and a track record of hard work.

Speaking during the orientation organised for the trainees on the same day, the Head of Human Resources, Mr. Akan Bassey, explained that the aim of the program was to develop them to become competent company management executives at an accelerated pace.

