Huawei, ATU Sign Deal

The African Telecommunications Union (ATU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei that will see African countries and organisations build capacity for ICT transformation.

Under the agreement, Huawei will provide training on skills development, including reskilling and upskilling for ATU members.

The MoU will also see the two organisations collaborate to support local innovation, share information on latest trends, challenges and solutions in Africa and globally, and expand the digital economy as well as rural connectivity, in the continent, through furthering research.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Nairobi-Kenya at the ATU headquarters, Secretary-General of the ATU, Mr. John OMO, commended Huawei for its contribution to Africa.

According to him, “Huawei has transformed connectivity and made a major contribution to the continent through its investments in digital infrastructure, ICT skills, environmentally-friendly connectivity solutions, and cutting-edge technologies for rural areas.

“The organisation is a trusted development partner of Africa. The document we are signing today aims at strengthening this partnership. Africa has a tremendous opportunity to fully grasp the potential from new technologies.”

The two organisations have a long history of working togetherand this new agreement will support African countries, regulators, and citizens will benefit from the transition to a digital economy, adopt new technologies, promote secure and resilient networks, and gain the digital skills necessary to drive their economies forward.

Vice President at Huawei Southern Africa region, Samuel Chen, thanked the ATU for leadership and promotion of ICTs in Africa.

According to him: “The ATU is playing a critical role in the region supporting member countries with their policies and strategies, sharing best practices, building capacity and driving innovation and we are delighted to be able to support them.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

