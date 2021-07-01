EDC Promotes Financial Literacy amongst Children

Goddy Egene

The EDC Fund Management Limited (EDC), a part of Ecobank’s Securities Wealth & Asset Management Division, recently concluded its essay writing competition for children between ages 7 and 12 years, in commemoration of the 2021 Children’s day.

The essay tagged, “If You Were the President of Nigeria, How Will You Solve the Issue of Insecurity, Particularly Kidnapping, in the Country?” according to the company, was deliberate and timely to gauge the extent to which our children understand the happenings in our society and how to address same.

Speaking on the objective of this competition, Head of Distribution at EDC, Mrs. Yemisi Ogunmola, said: “Given the Nigerian demography, we thought it would be apt to read what our children have to say regarding insecurity in our country.

“Children are our future and getting them involved in nation building at a very early age is key to the development and unity of our country.”

Ogunmola explained that the EDC is passionate about the future of the Nigerian child, saying, the company was excited to provide a way to stimulate them educationally whilst they also learnt how they could provide solutions to our nation’s issues.

The competition was open for a period of two weeks in the course of which they received hundreds of entries from children between the ages of 7 – 12 years all over the country.

According to her, Miss Ifeoma Ivana Elibe of Chrisland School Lekki Lagos aged 9 years, won the 7 – 9 age category and Miss Joan Goma of Chrisland School Idimu Lagos aged 12 years won in the 10 – 12 age categories. Both entrants scored the highest marks as it relates to content, structure and style.

“As we prepare to receive a child into this earth, we must equally prepare for their education,” Ogunmola said, stressing that the company’s objective of ensuring that all her clients meet their investment goals, EDC pays particular attention to children and the youth.

“EDC emphasises the importance of planning for your child’s education as early as possible as well as enabling them develop financial independence in the future. To this end, EDC has provided some solutions that have made this goal seamless. At EDC, we believe that financial independence is key, and we want our children to learn about this at a foundational stage,” she said.

