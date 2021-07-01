Cerebral Palsy is not Death Sentence- Rukome Otuoniyo Says

Chiamaka Ozulumba

The condition known as Cerebral Palsy (CP) is a group of disorders that affects a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture.

CP is the most common motor disability in childhood and affects approximately 17 million people worldwide ranging from one to nearly four per 1,000 live birth.

Rukome Otuoniyo was diagnosed of Cerebral Palsy at infancy, 26 years ago and the condition greatly impaired his motor movement and reflexes but his cognitive and learning senses were not affected.

At the age of 21, he successfully completed his primary and secondary education, passed his WAEC in flying colors inspite of all the health challenges.

Rukome gained admission to the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, where he did two years in the Mass Communication Department but could not proceed further due to challenges but plans to further his education outside the country.

According to him, ” I have always desired to live a satisfied life and that is what inspired me to write this book.

“Life is about service, giving to others, impacting your society, putting a smile on the face of the person next to you.

“The book will help you live your potential and carry on the purpose which you were created for”.

Rukome added, “It took me years to discover writing as my ability because I had always wished to be a popular singer like Michael Jackson at a very young age.

“It happened that I was given an assignment by my home-lesson teacher and upon assessment, he said to me, ‘This story is excellent’. I was greatly motivated by those words and realized that I have been surpressing the gift in me.

“And that motivated me to write and publish my first book, “Are You Satisfied?, 5 Hidden Secrets To Living A Life Of Fulfillment”.

The book launch had in attendance, President, Lagos State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs Toki Mabogunje and the Special Adviser to LASG on People Living With Disability (PLWD), Mrs Adenike Oyetunde.

