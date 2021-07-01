CCPIT Holds Exhibition in Nike Arts Gallery

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, (CCPIT) has organized an exhibition in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen special economic zone.

A statement by the organizers said Shenzhen was recognized by the central government as a ‘national civilized city’ for the sixth time on November 10, adding that it is an honorary title that reflects the city’s overall civilization level, “and represents the top honour in the comprehensive evaluation of cities on the Chinese mainland.”

The statement also noted that the event was a two-day photo exhibition inside one of the largest galleries in Africa, Nike Art and Cultural Center, Lekki, Lagos.

According to CCPIT, more than 120 international friends from 40 countries used photographic lenses to capture the magnificence of the city.

The statement also noted that the exhibition comprised of excellent photographs taken in Shenzhen by foreign friends who work and live in the city.

It also said the exhibition includes interview videos of the foreign photographers, which depict the livable, business-friendly, and travelable facets of the city.

It added that the works highlight a cosmopolitan but cultural lifestyle of an international, modern, “and innovative city with inimitable architectural and construction feats.”

According to the statement: “Shenzhen, in Southeastern China, is a modern metropolis that links Hong Kong to China’s mainland. Established as China’s first special economic zone in 1980, the leading global technology hub, dubbed by media as China’s Silicon Valley, is known for its shopping destinations, including Luohu Commercial City, a massive, seamless mall with a vast array of wares, of all needful things, from tailors’ custom clothing to faux designer bags. The city also features contemporary buildings, such as its iconic 600m-tall skyscraper, Ping An International Finance Centre, and several amusement parks.

“The nearly one hundred works exhibited depicted vigorous developments of various undertakings in Shenzhen and faithfully recorded the passage of time and the vivid change in the landscape of the city.

“The collage of natural scenery, human dynamics captured in historical timelines and the seamless social milieu characterized by people’s livelihood, all showed the brilliance, observation and perseverance of the photographers who waited for hours for the picture-perfect moment before clicking their cameras. The works showed a prosperous Shenzhen, with its topography of water, land and vegetation, and also the positive spiritual temperament of the city. The visual kaleidoscope offered a fresh perspective that gives a profound understanding of this pioneering city in China’s reform and opening up. Altogether, the visuals eulogize the spirit of the people of Pengcheng.”

According to MAMA: “While enjoying the visual feast, one can also strongly feel the fresh breath of nature, touch the strong rhythm of the pulse of the city, experience the rapid changes in economic development, and witness the history of social progress.”

