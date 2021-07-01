Bandits Attack Ganduje’s Convoy, Kill Zamfara Lawmaker

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

No fewer than three policemen were said to have sustained injuries on Tuesday night when gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked the convoy of the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, while returning to Kano from Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

Ganduje had joined his colleagues and other party members to welcome Zamfara State Governor, Mr. Bello Matawalle, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bandits also killed the lawmaker representing Shinkafi Constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Muhammad Ahmad, and kidnapped his son and driver.

Ahmad was said to be among lawmakers that followed Matawalle to the APC.

However, Ganduje was not in his convoy when it was attacked by the heavily-armed bandits along Shema road in Katsina State.

Ganduje was said to have earlier left his convoy in Zamfara State and joined the convoy of the Jigawa State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Badaru.

THISDAY gathered that Ganduje left his convoy after the drivers went to refuel the vehicles.

However, on their way back to Kano, they came under attack by bandits who blocked Zamfara, Katsina and Kano road around Shema.

A source at the Kano State Government House told THISDAY: “In the ensuing gun duel, three police officers reportedly sustained minor bullet injuries, while the convoy ambulance was riddled with bullets.

“Another vehicle lost its tyre after being hit by bullets. The driver managed to drive to a safer place before they changed their tyre.”

The phones of the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Abba Anwar, were switched off as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, bandits have killed the lawmaker representing Shinkafi Constituency in the Zamfara House of Assembly, Hon. Muhammad Ahmad, and abducted his son and driver.

He was on his way to Kano from Zamfara State when he ran into the armed men.

The gunmen abducted his son and driver after killing him.

The deceased lawmaker was said to be taking his son to the Kano airport when they ran into the attackers.

The Director-General, Press and Public Affairs, of the state assembly, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Gusau that the gunmen also kidnapped the lawmaker’s son and driver.

He said the incident occurred on Tuesday at Shema while Ahmad was on his way to Kano.

“He (lawmaker) was taking his son to a hospital in Kano. The lawmaker’s son and driver were kidnapped by the bandits,’’ Jafaru-Kaura said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

