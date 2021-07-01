APC Debunks Alleged Plot to Rig 2023 Elections

Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied the allegation that it plans to rig the 2023 general election made by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus.

The ruling party said that with more than 40 million registered members, it has a solid foundation to successfully contest and win elections against other parties without tampering with the verdict of the citizens.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe stated this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

The ruling party rejected the allegation of planned rigging in 2023 made by the National Chairman of the PDP, Secondus.

Akpanudoedehe noted that APC’s track record in implementing projects and programmes that meet the needs of Nigerians is attracting more members, supporters and sympathisers from all over the country into the party.

He said strong internal democracy, transparency and fairness in the conduct of its affairs, which are demonstrably lacking in the PDP, are additional reasons that make the APC a better option for Nigerians, including serving State Governors, National and State Assembly members who are abandoning the PDP and joining the APC.

The APC secretary stressed that while many APC members were victims of rigging when the PDP was in power, the APC has no record of rigging elections.

Akpanudoedehe added: “With more than 40 million registered members, the APC has a solid foundation to successfully contest and win elections against other parties without tampering with the verdict of the citizens as was the case when PDP misruled the country for 16 years.

“The PDP is doomed to fail in any future elections because it is rudderless, leaderless and devoid of anything coherent and organisational, thus making it moribund, irrelevant and too feeble to be an effective opposition.”

He noted that Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has introduced electoral reforms aimed at ensuring that all loopholes that open the electoral process to possible abuse in future elections are sealed and eliminated.

The APC said the only thing that held the PDP together in the 16 years was access to national resources of which it has been deprived of feasting on by the electorates whose trust it lost during two general elections.

It added that the Nigerian electorate know that the APC is a party of people with integrity, who are trustworthy and fully prepared to implement policies that will address their interests and enhance their general wellbeing.

