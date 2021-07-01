Academy Recognises NCC, Others for Supporting Economic Growth

The Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE), one of the highest professional bodies in the engineering field in the country, has recognised the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and others in appreciation for their support of the activities of the academy towards enhancing economic growth and development.

The NAE is a not-for-profit and non-governmental organisation established for the purpose of promoting excellence in technological and engineering training and practice to ensure the technological growth and economic development in Nigeria.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, received the recognition award at the 2021 Academy Technology Dinner/Lecture organised by NAE in Lagos recently, which had the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, as special guest of honour.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Water, The Peculiar Features Earth’s Most Abundant Compound’, Ogbonnaya assured the academy of his support in order to promote its activities. According to him, federal government would continue to provide the enabling environment for a paradigm shift from commodity-based to knowledge-based economy for a sustainable national development. “Government has raised the number of registered intellectual property (IP) from six in 2015 to 184 in 2019, which is an instrument in increasing innovation and economic empowerment,” Ogbonnaya said.

Danbatta, who is a Fellow of the Academy, had since 2015, remarkably stepped up NCC’s engagements with the academia and other professional institutions in science and technology towards advancing the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

He said NCC was delighted to have been recognised for the modest contribution to the activities of the academy and to the advancement of the nation’s economic development.

“On behalf of the board, management and the entire staff of the NCC, I wish to express our appreciation to the Nigerian Academy of Engineering. We see this gesture as an acknowledgement of the little efforts we are making towards the progress of the NAE,” Danbatta said.

The EVC also spoke about the various interventions the commission has been making through its concerted initiatives such as the Digital Awareness Programme (DAP) for secondary schools and Advanced Digital Appreciation Programme for Tertiary Institutions (ADAPTI) for tertiary education across Nigeria.

President of NAE, Alex Ogedengbe, further appreciated the commission for its consistency in supporting the academy, especially since the coming on board of Prof. Danbatta as the country’s chief telecoms regulator.

He thanked the NCC management for supporting the objectives of the NAE, which he said, are “To promote excellence in and the advancement of science, engineering, technology and innovation for the development of the economy

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

