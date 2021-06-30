Uduaghan Demands Probe into Delta Couple’s Assassination

By Syvester Idowu

The immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has challenged security agencies to do all they can to apprehend and prosecute everyone involved in the death of a notable Itsekiri couple, Mr. Joseph Ayomike and Dr. Chinyere Ayomike.

Their decomposing corpses were found in their Warri GRA residence on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Policemen from the Area Command, Warri, were at the scene in the early hours of the day.

Welders were also said to have mobilised to break the lock on the gate and doors to enable police operatives and sympathisers to gain access to the house.

In a statement signed by his media assistant, Monoyo Edon, the former governor said he was “heart-wrenched over the barbaric murder” of the couple, adding that the news was more touching because his wife, Mrs. Roli Uduaghan, was a niece of the late Ayomike.

Uduaghan urged security agencies to “launch a rapid and thorough investigation into the murder of the founder of the Warri Choral Society and his wife” who until her death was a senior lecturer at the Delta State University, Abraka.

“The Ayomikes were very peaceful and quiet people. Why would anyone want to kill them and in the most dastardly manner in which they were killed? This sad event has thrown my family and everyone close to the Ayomikes into a state of deep grief.

“A respected Itsekiri and community leader, late Pa Ayomike was a renowned economist who graduated from the London School of Economics. He was a very successful businessman, especially in the hospitality industry, at various times running some of the busiest restaurants in Nigeria. He was also the founder of Agura Hotel in Abuja. A nationally and internationally renowned organist, he formed the Warri Choral Society that organised annual programmes in Warri.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

